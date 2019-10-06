Addenda Capital Lifted Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $697,080; Shares Declined; Private Trust Co Raised U. S. Bancorp New (USB) Holding

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 451,174 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, up from 432,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 40,667 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Private Trust Co increased its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (USB) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 51,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 43,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in U. S. Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.06 million were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 5,918 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 41,366 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp owns 3,780 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Clark Cap Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 22,346 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 24,288 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 1,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Co owns 47,351 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Polar Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 149,425 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 7,740 shares to 37,362 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,143 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 55,395 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $42.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,666 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.