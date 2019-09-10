Addenda Capital Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $643,926 as Stock Value Declined

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,953 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 29,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.61. About 1.36 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 10,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 645,319 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 634,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 105 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 6,940 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 307,114 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc has 174,841 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 381,290 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj &. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Scout Invs holds 0.25% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 105,421 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 172,058 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 185,392 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability stated it has 91,462 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 78 shares. Melvin Capital Lp invested in 0.77% or 575,000 shares. Cetera Ltd owns 1,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And invested in 4.66 million shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares to 27,568 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 133,076 shares to 254,004 shares, valued at $61.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 294,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,570 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).