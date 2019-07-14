Addenda Capital Holding In Rogers Communications (RCI) Was Raised; Parthenon Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $399,977; Market Value Declined

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 180,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 612,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 432,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 317,833 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 1.99 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bluecrest Capital reported 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Regions Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 2,133 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Epoch Invest Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 7,346 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 962,731 shares. Central Commercial Bank Tru reported 100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 172 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.04% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 168,856 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 0.01% or 3,785 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 280 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.37M shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.