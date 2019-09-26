Addenda Capital Holding in Encana (ECA) Has Boosted by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined; As Apache (APA) Stock Price Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $325,864

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 328,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 807,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.605. About 7.45M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.86 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 12,730 shares to 48,900 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 65,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore Company reported 7,296 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 107,300 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 11,506 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 7,775 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 10,692 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc stated it has 604,220 shares. 19,770 were accumulated by Allstate. Foundation Resources Inc holds 29,844 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 2,140 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 625,702 shares. Usca Ria Llc reported 8,717 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131. $95,407 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.