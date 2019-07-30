Addenda Capital Holding in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Market Value Rose While Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,394 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 26,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 2.76M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd holds 21,589 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reported 1.45 million shares or 10.73% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 2,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag reported 2.20M shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 2.25% or 145,011 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 566,346 shares. Pentwater Ltd Partnership owns 9.79 million shares or 11.64% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fort LP holds 16,191 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 28,553 shares. Jet Investors LP holds 500,909 shares or 9.65% of its portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.55M shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 27,381 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 30,493 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,081 shares to 114,466 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Acquisition of Celgene Looks Certain – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche’s Tecentriq Gets CHMP Recommendation for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,071 shares to 38,006 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP) by 28,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.