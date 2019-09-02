Addenda Capital Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Its Metlife (Call) (MET) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 8,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 121,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 209,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 270,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 479,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 2.25 million shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $227.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,843 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Ameritas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). M&R Management has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 0.05% or 27,109 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 11,300 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 67,641 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 1.72 million shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has invested 0.56% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 348,758 were accumulated by Churchill Mngmt. 1,093 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Management. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 5.33 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,309 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 1.78% or 334,023 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 153,000 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Llc has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 347,099 shares. Moreover, Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 2.10 million shares or 2.11% of the stock. Amer International owns 3.28 million shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept has 104,362 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.55M shares. Northstar Advisors Limited holds 159,329 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. City Hldgs reported 1.87% stake. Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 17,071 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 116,500 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Llp holds 12.14 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited holds 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 47,907 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).