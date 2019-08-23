Addenda Capital Has Upped Intuit (INTU) Holding By $365,400; Pzena Investment Management Class A (PZN) SI Increased By 21.49%

Addenda Capital Inc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 1,400 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 24,076 shares with $6.29M value, up from 22,676 last quarter. Intuit now has $72.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 1.56M shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59

Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN) had an increase of 21.49% in short interest. PZN’s SI was 84,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.49% from 69,800 shares previously. With 44,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN)’s short sellers to cover PZN’s short positions. The SI to Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 24,956 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Pzena Investment Management, Inc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 955,900 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 169,680 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Bridgeway Cap Inc invested in 0.01% or 99,600 shares. 101,181 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Teton Advsr reported 158,000 shares. State Street invested in 301,784 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 72,154 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $565.50 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pzena surges after report of takeover talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -3.82% below currents $275.71 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 13,851 shares to 29,346 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 39,640 shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 109 shares. Geode Mgmt has 4.09M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,995 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1,500 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,024 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.08% or 369,831 shares. Cypress Mngmt (Wy) owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv holds 3,418 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Limited Com holds 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,000 shares. Partner Management Ltd Partnership has 2.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,651 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,316 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 416,822 are owned by Stifel. 5,300 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 1,550 shares.