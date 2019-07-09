Addenda Capital Has Upped Amphenol New (APH) Position by $304,748; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position Has Upped by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 84,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 1.54M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,278 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 52,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 319,469 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 6,594 shares in its portfolio. 22,313 were reported by First Merchants Corp. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.97% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Montag Caldwell Limited Com owns 435,620 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Coastline owns 8,651 shares. Paloma Management Communications invested in 7,202 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 7 shares. City owns 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 330 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 57,851 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rech Glob Invsts owns 0.22% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7.47M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0.01% or 284 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd holds 5,724 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares to 41,695 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 16,133 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,242 shares. Hartford Inc accumulated 21,234 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust Com has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acg Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,919 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.16% or 350,376 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc invested in 0.34% or 12,000 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,492 shares. First Comml Bank And Tru Co Of Newtown holds 18,124 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs owns 3,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9,550 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.31% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.72% or 1.01 million shares.

