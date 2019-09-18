Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $894,240; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Declined, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $15.72 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 93,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 584,711 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.08 million, down from 677,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 1.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 16,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 72,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 88,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 332,143 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 328,305 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie reported 311,809 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 74,808 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,647 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Agf Invs Incorporated owns 2.48 million shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 4,372 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,506 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 6.50 million shares. Northern invested in 21.53 million shares. Aspen Incorporated reported 0.68% stake. 326,889 were reported by Nomura. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 489,971 shares. Cap Intll Ca has 0.75% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 199,329 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.