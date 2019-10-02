Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position as Stock Value Declined; Norinchukin Bank The Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Upped by $549,062

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 48,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.91M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 246,586 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 1.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares to 696,687 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Syssvcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,946 shares to 22,947 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,580 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

