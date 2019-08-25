Addenda Capital Has Raised Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $9.74 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in W P Carey (WPC) as Share Value Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 180,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 612,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 432,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 183.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 7,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 684,413 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $108.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,710 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,450 shares to 256,361 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,372 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

