Addenda Capital Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $764,784; Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $484,632

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,192 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Named an AI Services Leader in IDC MarketScape Report – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant +3% on investor day guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Another trade for 838 shares valued at $54,470 was sold by Telesmanic Robert. 403 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $27,416 on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was bought by Humphries Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.47 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.59 million shares. Private Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 200 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 157,267 shares. S&Co stated it has 19,995 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Matthews Int Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12.56% or 3.68M shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.02% stake. 20,723 were reported by Nomura. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 107,787 shares. Whittier Tru has 3,426 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 151,700 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.21% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. 320 were accumulated by Trustmark State Bank Trust Department. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 420,000 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $44.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 180,124 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,787 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 1,700 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 234,964 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 0.46% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thomasville Bankshares owns 8,723 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,230 shares. Tirschwell Loewy invested in 3,009 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc invested in 1,080 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sol Mngmt reported 4,542 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 10,227 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,630 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 48,805 shares to 424,298 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dropped 12% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.