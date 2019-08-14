Addenda Capital Has Raised By $987,480 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP COMMON (YEWB) Shorts Up By 150%

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:YEWB) had an increase of 150% in short interest. YEWB’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5 days are for YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:YEWB)’s short sellers to cover YEWB’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 8,440 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 130,329 shares with $15.37 million value, up from 121,889 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.17 million. It operates through five divisions: Traditional Chinese Medicine Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, Wood Ear Mushroom, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used for medicinal application in the pharmaceutical industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 4,184 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Wills Group Inc has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corp has 19.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laffer Invests reported 112,366 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited holds 4.25M shares or 5.64% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.04% or 38,107 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,736 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Blume Cap Mgmt owns 59,277 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. M Secs has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,206 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc has 136,530 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 20.42M shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.