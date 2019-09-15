Addenda Capital Has Lowered Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.06 Million; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 7,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 33,928 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, down from 41,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62M shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,537 shares to 14,789 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).