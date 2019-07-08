Addenda Capital Has Lowered Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $3.14 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $77.70 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 306,695 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 843,385 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,351 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Amazing Gold Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold Company Makes Huge Blunder By Investing In U.S. Shale Assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 of the Best ETFs to Buy for a Play on Gold Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paramount Gold Closes Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation on Sleeper Gold Project – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $55.69M for 69.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “UPS Just Sent a Clear Message About Which Alternative Fuel Is Winning Now – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Ends Its Amazon Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.21 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kwmg holds 0% or 5 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 1,824 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benin Management invested 3.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insur Company has 20,004 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Company reported 0.45% stake. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 1,993 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Scotia Cap holds 0.34% or 235,687 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,199 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 2.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,725 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).