Addenda Capital Has Lowered F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $1.03 Million; Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Citigroup Has Increased Its Stake

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 128,012 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 620,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.70 million, up from 566,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 1.78 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29M for 14.52 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested in 0.25% or 25,290 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 317,229 shares stake. Fil owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 122,570 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 11,281 shares stake. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 4,912 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 1.69% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 73,461 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 40,720 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.15% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Numerixs Technology reported 6,456 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.5% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vanguard Grp invested in 6.58 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,582 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,359 shares to 27,505 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 121,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,094 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 315,536 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Co reported 1,854 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment holds 33,151 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bancorp Of The West reported 8,093 shares. Pinnacle Llc stated it has 19,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 11,361 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). King Wealth reported 3,643 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 82,855 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com reported 24,396 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.06% stake.