Addenda Capital Has Lowered Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $1.07 Million; Market Value Declined; Pacad Investment LTD Stake in D R Horton (DHI) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 80.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 17,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 22,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Could Be Ready to Take Off! – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 297,624 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $62.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 791,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,857 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Lc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 87,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company invested in 15,039 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 17.56M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,925 shares. Anderson Hoagland & has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 607,832 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0.03% or 7,123 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com holds 49,608 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 34,632 were reported by Advsr Asset Inc. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co holds 0.09% or 36,090 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Profund Llc invested in 5,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Appleton Ma stated it has 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,300 shares to 47,600 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).