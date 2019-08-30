Addenda Capital Has Increased Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $9.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Valuation Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Upped by $324,865 Its Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 62,335 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 532,236 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM)

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 180,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 612,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 432,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 182,505 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,401 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,017 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 5,457 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares to 807,710 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.