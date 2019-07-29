Addenda Capital Has Increased Enbridge (ENB) Position By $10.71 Million; Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (MPLX) SI Increased By 9.28%

Addenda Capital Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 20.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 297,624 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 1.74 million shares with $62.97 million value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.35 million shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘

Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX) had an increase of 9.28% in short interest. MPLX’s SI was 12.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.28% from 11.53 million shares previously. With 2.10 million avg volume, 6 days are for Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX)’s short sellers to cover MPLX’s short positions. The SI to Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner’s float is 4.38%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 4.49M shares traded or 125.10% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

Among 5 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 25.17% above currents $30.2 stock price. MPLX LP had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Bank of America upgraded MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $23.99 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.