Addenda Capital Has Decreased Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Sentiment Is 0.86

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 552 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 643 decreased and sold holdings in 3M Co. The funds in our database now have: 375.71 million shares, down from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding 3M Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 53 to 26 for a decrease of 27. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 561 Increased: 440 New Position: 112.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 20,585 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 624,062 shares with $12.76M value, down from 644,647 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $10.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 296,113 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Somerset Group Llc holds 10.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 70,080 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 157,538 shares or 10.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 10.14% invested in the company for 582,315 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 6.84% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 245,963 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How Much Is the Telus Corporation (TSX:T) Dividend Worth? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks That Are Perfect for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Stop Parking Cash in Your TFSA: Turn it Into a Tax-Free Income Stream Instead – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.