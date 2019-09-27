Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $3.80 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $2.45 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 65,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.95M, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 361,433 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 91,092 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.21 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 16.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

