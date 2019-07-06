Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $322,568; New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, down from 44,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 1.12 million shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 28,144 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Element Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 22,062 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ameriprise reported 401,068 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 113,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 1,922 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 1,036 shares. D E Shaw reported 70,302 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 182,938 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 213,550 shares to 301,360 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru owns 33,435 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 4,195 shares. Montag A & Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,549 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Strs Ohio holds 0.19% or 336,872 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital has 2,471 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Capital Int Sarl accumulated 6,300 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il holds 16,127 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.52% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 70,895 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,389 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).