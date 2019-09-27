Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Humana (HUM) Holding Has Raised by Covington Investment Advisors Inc

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, down from 41,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 1.95M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 917,496 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 10,671 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 193,348 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 31,117 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 2,816 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 96,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Highland Management Limited Liability Corp reported 15,283 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 6,470 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.02% or 164,847 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Lp stated it has 5,025 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 58,931 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd has invested 7.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.05% or 19,928 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 345,254 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Company has 1.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,690 shares. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.18% or 2,242 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 66,324 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 1.11M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 94,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Llc accumulated 0.05% or 4,809 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,697 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citigroup Inc invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pro holds 350 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 9,596 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,537 shares to 14,789 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 18,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).