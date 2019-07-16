Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $3.14 Million as Shares Rose; Davenport & Company Decreased Its Wpc (WPC) Stake by $17.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Wpc (WPC) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 219,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 854,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wpc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 701,301 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 251,142 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.00 million for 71.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,858 shares to 72,816 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 791,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,175 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.37 million for 17.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nem (NYSE:NEM) by 18,556 shares to 25,774 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ups (NYSE:UPS) by 5,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Gld (GLD).