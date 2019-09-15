Addenda Capital Has Decreased Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $1.50 Million; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $49.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 55,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.12 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14 million, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 931,602 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 71,160 shares to 364,581 shares, valued at $31.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 258,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $701.67M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 313,279 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $427.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 545,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

