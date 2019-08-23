Addenda Capital Has Cut Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake By $3.64 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Holding

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 2.91 million shares with $49.27M value, down from 3.14 million last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $32.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 922,326 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 10,099 shares as Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 570,250 shares with $22.80M value, up from 560,151 last quarter. Comcast Corp. now has $198.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 11.38% above currents $43.77 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Company Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Essex Fin Serv Inc holds 20,514 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 42,657 shares. Holderness Invs owns 33,930 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. American Fincl Grp Inc owns 207,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 7.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 0.28% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 58,240 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 6,799 shares. Greystone Managed Invs accumulated 291,269 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 8,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Comm invested in 0.66% or 18,723 shares. Woodstock has 188,053 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) stake by 6,036 shares to 54,002 valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) stake by 2,556 shares and now owns 7,957 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Addenda Capital Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 11,647 shares to 54,298 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 997,440 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.