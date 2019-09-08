Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $388,601; Market Valuation Rose; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Rose, Essex Financial Services Raised Stake by $306,402

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,176 shares to 162,367 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Birch Hill Inv Limited reported 0.04% stake. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com holds 4,156 shares. Agf Invs has 304,297 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 14 shares. 7,462 are held by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 509 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. Citigroup reported 88,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt accumulated 14,973 shares. Da Davidson & Com owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,035 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 910 shares. 35 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 50 shares.

