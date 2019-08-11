Addenda Capital Has Boosted Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Itau Unibanc (ITUB) Share Value Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Lowered by $4.78 Million Its Position

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanc (ITUB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 597,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 11.57 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 161.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 16,577 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 6,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.20 million shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.03% or 47,801 shares in its portfolio. 4,600 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited owns 4,962 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1.17M shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny owns 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,489 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 500 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 17,624 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs And Inc has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 4 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 2.68% or 68,827 shares. 6,183 were accumulated by Westpac. Wetherby Asset Management holds 7,612 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Completes Buyout of Remaining Shares of Wiberg Corporation – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.