Addenda Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Encana (ECA) as Share Value Declined; Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $550,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 4.10M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 328,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 807,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 8.42 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 51,625 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $47.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,951 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 82,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,575 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 18,809 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,350 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 79,339 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com owns 9,263 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 151,450 shares. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Cap owns 126,344 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% or 29,173 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 3,920 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.