Addenda Capital Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $617,291; Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,325 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 73,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,298 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.3% or 7,215 shares. 164,706 are held by Agf Investments. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,968 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,234 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 80 shares. Telemus Capital Llc stated it has 1,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,208 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 597 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 75,490 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 0.04% or 825 shares. Element Management Lc owns 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,660 shares. Howland Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 43,289 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 350 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 67.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. $969,078 worth of stock was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,000 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14,243 shares to 22,428 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,610 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

