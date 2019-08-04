Addenda Capital Decreased Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) as Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped Holding by $15.68 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27M, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86 million shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.79% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,465 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 6,765 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Community National Bank Na reported 8,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 1.21% or 316,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.05 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 0.62% or 12,366 shares. Asset holds 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,562 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.78% or 109,842 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,330 shares. Citadel Limited Company has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.55 million shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 1.90 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.25% or 101,107 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Tru has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 86,209 shares. Griffin Asset reported 91,299 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $36.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,359 shares to 27,505 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).