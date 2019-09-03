Addenda Capital Decreased Its Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $1.07 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $943,241; Market Valuation Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 2.23 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 17,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 2.25M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $688.25 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 121,670 shares to 644,647 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

