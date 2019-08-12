Addenda Capital Decreased Its Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Shares Declined; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake by $1.66 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.65 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 2.18 million shares traded or 69.68% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,409 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset has 83,721 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 341,203 shares. 47,783 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 300,000 shares. Lonestar Mngmt Limited has invested 0.49% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 132 shares. 48,003 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). 82,044 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Ameritas Prns holds 0% or 10,833 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 152,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 227,144 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 99,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 16,158 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.