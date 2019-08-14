Addenda Capital Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed By $3.60 Million Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 40.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 95,800 shares with $5.38 million value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.15 million shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 29,346 shares with $1.30M value, down from 43,197 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $83 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 21.20% above currents $61.17 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALK in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory has invested 0.1% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Federated Incorporated Pa owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1,320 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 107,746 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group accumulated 1.09 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 2,341 shares. Bb&T owns 0.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 83,138 shares. 8,683 are owned by Fund Sa. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tyvor Cap Ltd Com holds 95,800 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 20,040 shares. Gam Ag owns 12,763 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) stake by 14,100 shares to 65,517 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 1.01M shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.71 million for 6.51 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 68.52 million shares. American Assets holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,600 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Appleton Partners Ma reported 40,330 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 4,890 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&R Capital Mngmt reported 12,527 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc reported 11,213 shares. Aldebaran reported 6,095 shares stake. St James Invest Lc has invested 3.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 88,683 are owned by Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 0.34% or 7.30M shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 0.12% or 14,208 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 41.99% above currents $34.63 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

Addenda Capital Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,170 shares to 11,865 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 11,117 shares and now owns 39,991 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.