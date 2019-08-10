Addenda Capital Decreased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $609,444 as Market Value Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Boosted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding by $5.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.40 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 42,965 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 293 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Llc has 122,823 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Com reported 10,285 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hardman Johnston Lc reported 0.88% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 619,900 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested in 8,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment owns 17,176 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,897 shares. Amer Assets Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,600 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 8,854 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 1.27M shares. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.09% or 29,346 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares to 69,098 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,105 shares to 219,335 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 15,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,333 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

