Addenda Capital Decreased Its Position in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 2.06 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $778.73 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 48,335 shares to 551,704 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 791,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares to 52,561 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 20,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,020 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).