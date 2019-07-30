Addenda Capital Cut Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $2.14 Million; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Holding by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.66 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 766,017 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 766,017 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retire Early: 2 Top Stocks to Start a TFSA Pension Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Did This Bank Stock Just Make a Horrible Mistake? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Banking Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Investors: 3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) or BMO (TSX:BMO) Stock for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares to 229,558 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Battle of the Bargain Banks: Royal Bank (TSX:RY) or Toronto-Dominion (TSX:TD) â€” Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CURO Announces Gillian Van Schaick and Elizabeth Webster Joining Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA and RRSP Retirement Investors: 2 Canadian Banks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, CEO Tim Hockey To Depart In 2020 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.