Addenda Capital Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Dariohealth (DRIO) Shorts Up By 6.95%

Dariohealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) had an increase of 6.95% in short interest. DRIO’s SI was 247,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.95% from 231,600 shares previously. With 116,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Dariohealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s short sellers to cover DRIO’s short positions. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3002. About 144,304 shares traded or 63.74% up from the average. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has declined 50.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.41% the S&P500. Some Historical DRIO News: 25/05/2018 – SHMUEL FARHI REPORTS 5.8 PCT STAKE IN DARIOHEALTH CORP AS OF MAY 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DarioHealth Releases Next Generation Version 4.0 of its Award-Winning App; 15/05/2018 – DarioHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/03/2018 – DarioHealth Plans to Expand U.S. Sales in the Coming Weeks; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 25/05/2018 – SHMUEL FARHI – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 12.0 PCT STAKE IN DARIOHEALTH CORP AS OF APRIL 12, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 DarioHealth Receives U.S. FDA Clearance For IPhone 7, 8 And IPhone X Smart Glucose Meter; 30/04/2018 – DarioHealth Names JC Muyl as Head of Commercialization North America; 15/05/2018 – DARIOHEALTH CORP QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.20; 26/04/2018 – DARIOHEALTH CORP. REGISTERS UP TO 8.51M SHRS FOR HOLDERS

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 18.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 12,854 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 56,244 shares with $6.29M value, down from 69,098 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $362.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 12.07 million shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing clients with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The company has market cap of $13.58 million. The Company’s flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud services.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.70 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 11.85% above currents $113.25 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242.

