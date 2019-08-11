Addenda Capital Cut Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 5,720 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 160,887 shares with $25.57M value, up from 155,167 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $119.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 293,421 shares with $22.01 million value, down from 335,836 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 575,548 shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 394,768 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Sandler Capital Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Ativo Cap Management Ltd has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 54,994 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Perritt Mngmt Inc owns 3,889 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated reported 31,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jones Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 52,213 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Mariner Llc holds 141,100 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Llc accumulated 110,779 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 41,399 shares. Amer Financial Bank has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,064 are owned by Howland Mngmt Ltd. 4,259 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust. Security Tru invested in 0.07% or 1,320 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 203 shares to 5,191 valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (EFA) stake by 6,677 shares and now owns 182,728 shares. Spdr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9.

Addenda Capital Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,977 shares to 69,098 valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 791,705 shares and now owns 809,175 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

