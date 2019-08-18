Addenda Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Amphenol New (APH); Savant Capital Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Boosted by $800,226

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 55,278 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 52,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 988,264 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 0.25% or 323,008 shares. 8,337 were accumulated by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Stevens Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. 2,381 are owned by Steinberg Asset Mgmt. Chilton Management Ltd Llc holds 1,447 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh owns 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,087 shares. Roosevelt Inv stated it has 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.56% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,293 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 473,609 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 1,939 shares. Campbell & Communication Investment Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 1,404 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Altfest L J And Inc reported 16,785 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0% or 12,617 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 34,205 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares to 40,307 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Ser owns 24,564 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. 198,947 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. American Intl Gp Inc invested in 109,144 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Llc has 40.22M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.13% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7,232 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 22,600 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2,847 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,334 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Td Asset Management Inc owns 320,307 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 8,143 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Company has 94,685 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Company owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 23,042 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 24,767 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares to 25,360 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).