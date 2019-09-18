Addenda Capital Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $1.90 Million; Avenir Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Increased by $8.26 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 14,789 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 7,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 565,289 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 9.67M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 9,173 shares to 306,658 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 18,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,191 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 726 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Management has invested 3.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,235 shares. Veritable LP reported 14,832 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com reported 11,250 shares stake. Davidson Invest Advsr invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dsm Capital Ptnrs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 755,242 shares. Burney has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney reported 20,444 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 36,002 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 6,297 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 4,623 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 215,598 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated owns 324,371 shares.

