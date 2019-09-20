Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 70.10 N/A -0.44 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.83 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 61.9%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.