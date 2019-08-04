Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|78.48
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|30.35
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Liquidity
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 63.31% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.