Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 78.48 N/A -0.44 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 30.35 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 63.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.