Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 82.82 N/A -0.44 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.