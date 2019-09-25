Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|62.81
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
