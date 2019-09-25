Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 62.81 N/A -0.44 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.