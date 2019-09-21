Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.95 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 42.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 52.5%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.