Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 82.82 N/A -0.44 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 16.2% respectively. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.