Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|87.52
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|47.83
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.