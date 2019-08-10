Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.52 N/A -0.44 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 47.83 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.