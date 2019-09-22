Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

As Biotechnology companies, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.