Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.13 N/A -0.44 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 400.00% and its average price target is $11.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 19.5% respectively. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.